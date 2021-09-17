Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 64.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,412. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

