iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 152.3% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the August 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 42,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,810. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.