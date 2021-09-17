Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 50.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,699 shares of company stock worth $191,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

