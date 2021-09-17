Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,555 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.31% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

