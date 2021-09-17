Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $133.52. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,792. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $135.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.