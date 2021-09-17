The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.99. 13,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,065. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

