JustInvest LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 333,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,280,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

