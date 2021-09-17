Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 426,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

