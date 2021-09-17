Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 2,131 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.38. 112,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.45 and a 200-day moving average of $285.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.