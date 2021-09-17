$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.37 billion to $25.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 158,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

