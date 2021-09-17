Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 13,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,850. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

