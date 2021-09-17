Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Teradyne stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 57,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,380. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
