Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 57,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,380. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.