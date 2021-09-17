SHIELD Price Up 22.3% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $145,173.51 and approximately $128.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,080.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.16 or 0.07188084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00382146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.98 or 0.01318975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00120128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.61 or 0.00549299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.63 or 0.00504725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00340601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006517 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

