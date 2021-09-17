Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $128.62 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00013006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $559.94 million and $128.62 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00137417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00511816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 144,842,189 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

