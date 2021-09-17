NFT Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $46,565.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00131959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

