Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,792. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $165.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.