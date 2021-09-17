Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

