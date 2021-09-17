Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

