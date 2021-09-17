Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.61. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.