Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

