AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.91. 55,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,450,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPH. Cowen cut their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

