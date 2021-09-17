Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Southern Empire Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Southern Empire Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.