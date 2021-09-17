Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $205,197.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056532 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

