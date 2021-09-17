Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SBH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105,976.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

