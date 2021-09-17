Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $802.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. ChampionX posted sales of $633.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 57,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

