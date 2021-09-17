Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. 41,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

