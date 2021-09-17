Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 220,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,286,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,116. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

