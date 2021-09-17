Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.85. 40,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,724. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

