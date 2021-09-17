Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $601.88

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $601.88 and last traded at $584.65, with a volume of 11872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $560.44.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.65 and its 200-day moving average is $495.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 344.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 222,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.