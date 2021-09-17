AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

