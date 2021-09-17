Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.19.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE CCO traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,900. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.92. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.