520 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. 10,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.