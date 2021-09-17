Analysts Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 37,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

