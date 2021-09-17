Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 370,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

