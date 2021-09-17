Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 206,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 89,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.27. 655,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.