Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239,220 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $359,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 169,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.