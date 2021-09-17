Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 210 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.24. 152,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

