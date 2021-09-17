Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Down to $335.38

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $335.38, but opened at $327.84. Synopsys shares last traded at $322.73, with a volume of 9,888 shares traded.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Synopsys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.