Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $84,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.65.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $648.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

