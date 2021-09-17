Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.26. 266,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.