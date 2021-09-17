Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $49.64 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $49,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $70.35. 304,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

