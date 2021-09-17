Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 880 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $658,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. 22,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,639. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

