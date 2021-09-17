Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

