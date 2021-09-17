Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 266,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

