Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Education ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global X Education ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

