iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $63.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000.

