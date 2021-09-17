Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Declines By 49.1%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,939. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

