DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,358. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

