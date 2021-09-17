Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,939. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

