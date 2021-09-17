Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$342.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

