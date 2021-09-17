Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 489,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$342.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

